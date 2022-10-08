How to watch the Maverick home games on KEYC Circle

Your Photos
The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team will play its home opener in Mankato Saturday, and there’s a new way to get in on the action this season.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team will play its home opener in Mankato Saturday, and there’s a new way to get in on the action this season.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast on KEYC Fox, with the remaining home games for the season available on KEYC Circle.

Viewers can tune into KEYC Circle for free over the air with an antenna, but experts say the right placement is key to getting the best signal.

”Purchase a roof-mountable antenna for the best reception from our transmitter site,” KEYC Chief Engineer Caleb Terhark said. “They’re positionable and directional, so you can point them toward Lewisville, Minnesota, where our transmitter is located, and you’ll get better reception and picture quality.”

Antenna users may already have access to the new channel.

”Depending on the model of television, they might not have to do anything, or it could be as simple as rescanning the channels,” Terhark said.

You may also reach out to your cable provider to have them add KEYC Circle to their lineup.

KEYC Circle also features country music, classic movies and shows, and lifestyle programs.

