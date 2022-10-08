Minnesota State travels to Wayne State for NSIC South matchup

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Mavericks are preparing for their road matchup against Wayne State on Saturday.

Both teams are 4-1 and the stakes are high. Not to mention, it’s homecoming for the Wildcats.

Head Coach Todd Hoffner understands the opportunity his team has Saturday.

“I think at any stage of the game, you have to be extra motivated to win a football game,” Hoffner said. “I think it’s important that we know what we’re up against, we’re starting South Division play which is the south division compared to the north division was way better when it comes to competitive records. So now we’re starting South Division teams, and we have six of those games. And this first one we’re going to the mountain top. Wayne’s a really good football team. Offense, defense, special teams. They have a lot of weapons. They’re definitely very talented. It’s going to take a brother-in-arms effort for us to be successful.”

If the Mavericks want to come away with a win, Hoffner knows third-down conversions will be a factor.

“We’re going to have to be really competitive on third-down when we get in the score zone, green zone,” Hoffner said. “We need to know what we’re going to do and how we’re going to do it, and we need to execute it. We need to force fourth-down decisions from our opponent, which I think is really important. You know, we’re playing another team that is 4-1. So both teams are jockeying and trying to stay ahead in those standings in the South Division. I know they’re 0-1 in our South Division, they played Winona last week, and we have to try to stay in that competitive arena and, you know, we have to do what we can to go 1-0.”

The wide receiving core stepped up in last week’s game against Concordia-St. Paul after the team lost senior Jalen Sample to injury earlier this year. Headlining that group with three catches for 67 yards is Eric Grant.

Kickoff between the Mavericks and Wildcats is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.