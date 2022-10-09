Your Photos
Dry conditions continue

Next rain chance Tuesday
We are remaining dry, with near-average temperatures as we continue through the weekend.
By Emily Merz
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Tonight, we can expect a low temperature of 42 degrees, with some wind coming from the southwest around 5-10mph. Skies will be partly cloudy through the overnight.

Tomorrow, a high temperature of 67 degrees is expected with mostly sunny skies. Through the next few days, the dry conditions and low humidity mean fires can spread easily, so this might not be the best weekend for bonfires.

Mid-week, a cold front will drop our temperatures back into the 40s, and we can expect some rain chances to come with this frontal passage as well. Tuesday night is looking like the next chance for thunderstorms. Also on Tuesday, it will be quite windy. Gusts up to 30mph are possible continuing through Thursday.

