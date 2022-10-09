Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Former Vikings visit Maple River homecoming game and local community

KEYC News Now at 10 Recording
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) -Fall football season is in full swing, and fans and players in communities across the country are enjoying being back under the lights.

Saturday was Maple River’s homecoming game against Blue Earth, but there was more to the game than even that.

Former Vikings Tommy Kramer and Ed McDaniel made the trip to the game to support youth football and impart some wisdom to the next generation of football players.

“I did it for the kids, I’m there for the kids, and all my kids love it and I love all the kids. And it’s great when you can teach kids because everybody wants to be taught, everybody wants to learn something, even in school. They want to be taught and learn something. And that’s the thing about football I love,” McDaniel said.

After the game, the pair went to Easton to Margaret’s Pub and its Oktoberfest celebration.

Two have visited small town bars across Minnesota for the past few weeks, meeting and chatting with fans everywhere they go.

The owners of Margaret’s Pub took over in January of this year, and they said that it’s a surreal experience having Minnesota legends visiting rural Minnesota, and that it’s a great opportunity to come together as a community.

“It’s awesome because everyone is a Vikings fan in Minnesota, and to have a couple legends come to town, and it could be Margaret’s Pub in a small town of Easton of 199 people, you know it’s just a lot of fun,” said owner Eric Garbes.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

The Mankato Salvation Army announced Monday that the Bundle Me Warm Program will begin on...
Donations being accepted for Bundle Me Warm program
Donations being accepted for Bundle Me Warm program
An event years in the making finally takes center stage at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event...
Minnesota Valley Action Council hosts first-ever lip sync battle
Minnesota Valley Action Council hosts first-ever lip sync battle