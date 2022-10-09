Former Vikings visit Maple River homecoming game and local community

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) -Fall football season is in full swing, and fans and players in communities across the country are enjoying being back under the lights.

Saturday was Maple River’s homecoming game against Blue Earth, but there was more to the game than even that.

Former Vikings Tommy Kramer and Ed McDaniel made the trip to the game to support youth football and impart some wisdom to the next generation of football players.

“I did it for the kids, I’m there for the kids, and all my kids love it and I love all the kids. And it’s great when you can teach kids because everybody wants to be taught, everybody wants to learn something, even in school. They want to be taught and learn something. And that’s the thing about football I love,” McDaniel said.

After the game, the pair went to Easton to Margaret’s Pub and its Oktoberfest celebration.

Two have visited small town bars across Minnesota for the past few weeks, meeting and chatting with fans everywhere they go.

The owners of Margaret’s Pub took over in January of this year, and they said that it’s a surreal experience having Minnesota legends visiting rural Minnesota, and that it’s a great opportunity to come together as a community.

“It’s awesome because everyone is a Vikings fan in Minnesota, and to have a couple legends come to town, and it could be Margaret’s Pub in a small town of Easton of 199 people, you know it’s just a lot of fun,” said owner Eric Garbes.

