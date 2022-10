MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth Area football team saw quarterback Ashton Lloyd throw a game-winning touchdown pass to receiver Jack Norman to outlast Maple River 24-21.

The Buccaneers trailed all game until the final buzzer. The Buccaneers face Northwood Young-Area next Friday and improve to 5-1.

