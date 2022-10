MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Martin Lutheran College football homecoming game is short lived as they fall to Crown 26-20.

After going up 14-0 early in the second quarter, the Polars managed to comeback and pullout the 26-20 win.

The Knights remain winless on the season (0-6) and will host Finlandia next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.