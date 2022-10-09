No. 5 Mavericks take down No. 2 Gophers on banner-raising night

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The fifth-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team bounced back from Friday’s 4-1 season-opening loss at No. 2 Minnesota with a 3-2 victory inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Saturday night.

The Gophers opened scoring in the first frame with a goal from their hot-handed freshman forward Jimmy Snuggerud. MSU then tied things up in the second period when rookie Campbell Cichosz scored his first-career goal right off the faceoff. The rest of the game’s scoring came in the final frame. Maverick junior Josh Groll gave his team the 2-1 advantage :61 seconds before Minnesota’s Mason Nevers tied the game back up at 2. Minnesota State senior Ryan Sandelin scored the eventual game winner late in the third period to capture the 3-2 win.

The Mavericks salvage the spit against their in-state rivals and move to 1-1 on the season. Non-conference play continues next weekend for MSU as they are next set to host No. 4 Minnesota Duluth.

