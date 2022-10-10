Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

17-foot statue dedicated to ‘Cheeto dust’ unveiled

The Cheetos brand erected the statue in the Cheadle community of Alberta, Canada.
The Cheetos brand erected the statue in the Cheadle community of Alberta, Canada.(F&D Scene Changes Calgary / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The bright orange, sticky residue that Cheetos leave on your fingertips has now been immortalized with a giant 17-foot statue of a hand holding a massive Cheeto.

The Cheetos brand erected the statue in the Cheadle community of Alberta, Canada.

Why there? Well, because “cheetle” is actually what the Cheetos company calls its infamous cheesy fingertip dusting.

The unique art piece will only be in Cheadle until Nov. 4.

After that, it will embark on a Canadian tour to celebrate its cheesy goodness with other Cheeto fans.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
This court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester...
Prosecutor: Nurse poisoned 2 babies with insulin
Hunter McKinzie is a junior defensive tackle at Western Brown High School, one of the top...
Teen returns to football field 8 months after cancer diagnosis
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes