Masking no longer required at Lakes Regional Healthcare

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Lakes Regional Healthcare announced Monday, Oct. 10 it no longer requires the use of masks for the prevention of COVID-19.

The change in protocol is set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The CDC recently updated its guidance regarding masking which was one of the primary reasons for the change, according to a news release by Lakes Regional Healthcare.

LRH President and CEO Jason Harrington said decreased transmission rates, improved vaccination rates, increased natural immunity, and lower hospitalization rates have also impacted the decision to discontinue masking.

The hospital will assess various indicators of COVID prevalence every two weeks to determine if masking will be required.

Patients who enter the hospital with unexplained COVID symptoms will immediately be isolated to minimize employee and patient exposure.

“Although many hospitals in our area have reduced masking in the last several months, we’ve taken a conservative approach throughout the COVID pandemic to reduce transmission, and will continue to do so,” said Harrington. “The available data and CDC guidance does not warrant a requirement of mask use at this time, and we believe our practices will ensure our staff, visitors, and patients will continue to be safe and we will monitor that frequently.”

If masking becomes required for a period, LRH will have signs and masks at hospital entrances to alert the community.

