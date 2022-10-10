MSU Mankato to hold keynote event for Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Mankato will be holding a keynote event tonight for Indigenous Peoples Day.
Author Diane Wilson will be at the Ostrander Auditorium from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to discuss her book “The Seed Keeper,” which won the 2022 Minnesota Book Award.
The story revolves around a young Dakota girl living in Mankato.
The keynote will wrap up Mankato’s Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations that included live events and film screenings.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.