MSU Mankato to hold keynote event for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Mankato will be holding a keynote event tonight for Indigenous Peoples Day.

Author Diane Wilson will be at the Ostrander Auditorium from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to discuss her book “The Seed Keeper,” which won the 2022 Minnesota Book Award.

The story revolves around a young Dakota girl living in Mankato.

The keynote will wrap up Mankato’s Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations that included live events and film screenings.

