MSU Mankato to hold keynote event for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

To celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, author Diane Wilson will be at the Ostrander Auditorium...
To celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, author Diane Wilson will be at the Ostrander Auditorium from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight, to discuss her book "The Seed Keeper," which won the 2022 Minnesota Book Award.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Mankato will be holding a keynote event tonight for Indigenous Peoples Day.

Author Diane Wilson will be at the Ostrander Auditorium from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to discuss her book “The Seed Keeper,” which won the 2022 Minnesota Book Award.

The story revolves around a young Dakota girl living in Mankato.

The keynote will wrap up Mankato’s Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations that included live events and film screenings.

