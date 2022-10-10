St. Peter Public Schools holding walk for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter Public Schools will be doing its part to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The school’s Native American Parent Advisory Committee will be hosting a walk today to celebrate all different “walks” of life.

The walk begins at 5 p.m. starting at the middle school and ending at around 7 p.m. at Minnesota Square Garden Park.

All members of the community are welcome to attend.

