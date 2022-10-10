Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

St. Peter Public Schools holding walk for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

The school’s Native American Parent Advisory Committee will be hosting a walk today to celebrate all different “walks” of life.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter Public Schools will be doing its part to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The school’s Native American Parent Advisory Committee will be hosting a walk today to celebrate all different “walks” of life.

The walk begins at 5 p.m. starting at the middle school and ending at around 7 p.m. at Minnesota Square Garden Park.

All members of the community are welcome to attend.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

The school’s Native American Parent Advisory Committee will be hosting a walk today to...
St. Peter Public Schools holding walk for Indigenous Peoples’ Day
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Crusaders teammates celebrate after a touchdown against United South Central
No. 7 Mayer Lutheran dominated United South Central in primetime matchup
Buccaneers receiver Jack Norman celebrates with his teammates as they win 24-21.
Lloyd’s game-winning TD pass lifts Blue Earth Area past Maple River