Thunderstorms possible Tuesday

Tuesday evening looks to be our next chance of rain and thunderstorms, with the passing of a cold front dropping temperatures dramatically mid-week.

Tonight, a low of 40 degrees is expected along with mostly clear skies and light winds from our east.

To start off our work week tomorrow, we can expect a high of 73 degrees, winds from the south, and partly cloudy skies.

Moving into Tuesday, temperatures will rise back into the low 80s, and precipitation chances increase through the day. Tuesday evening we can see some thunderstorms, and a few may be strong or severe. Parts of the region are currently under a marginal risk, or level 1 risk for severe weather Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, winds will pick up and we may see gusts up to 30mph.

Wednesday, scattered showers are possible and winds will stay strong as the cold front passes, and we will see temperatures drop into the 30s overnight by Friday. Chilly temperatures are expected to continue through next weekend.

