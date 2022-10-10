Two cold fronts to bring precip. chances, windy conditions, below average temps by this weekend

Despite a pleasant start for this week, two cold fronts throughout the week will bring in windy conditions, a decent drop in temperatures, and a couple of precipitation chances by this weekend.

Today will be be one of two pleasant days for this week. Starting off on the sunny side and remaining sunny through the day. Temperatures will start off on the chilly side in the 30s and 40s, but will rise into the low-70s by this afternoon with light winds mixed in. Tonight we will notice a slight increase in winds as skies remain mostly clear with temperatures dipping into the low-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be the second relatively pleasant day of the week despite stronger winds expected. The day will start off clear and sunny with temperatures in the low-50s before rising into the upper-70s and low-80s by the afternoon hours. Winds will be ranging between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Skies will start off mostly sunny but by the evening hours, we will see a gradual increase in clouds with skies becoming mostly cloudy. The first of the two cold fronts will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area, starting in the late evening hours and continuing into the overnight hours. Temperatures will hover in the upper-40s by Wednesday morning. Windy conditions will stick around through the remainder of the week and upcoming weekend.

Showers with a few thunderstorms may linger into the morning hours on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Through the afternoon hours, skies will gradually become partly cloudy with isolated rain chances possible as temperatures hover in the mid to upper-50s. It will also be rather windy with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible. Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-30s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be on the cooler side with temperatures hovering in the upper-40s with mostly sunny skies mixed in. Winds will remain breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Thursday night will be on the bitter side with temperatures dipping into the upper-20s and low-30s as skies stay clear overnight. Frost is likely overnight into Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs int he low to mid-50s through the afternoon hours as windy conditions stick around. Friday night we could see a few clouds move into the area with a few overnight showers possible as temperatures hover around the 40-degree mark overnight.

This weekend will be on the cooler side with temperatures in the mid-50s and cloudy skies on Saturday but mid-40s with sunshine on Sunday. Saturday night we are looking at a few overnight showers possible with temperatures dipping into the low to mid-30s. Due to temperatures dropping into the low to mid-30s with light showers possible, a few snowflakes are also possible due to the temperatures. Sunday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny. Winds will remain breezy through the weekend.

The start of next week will be on the cooler side with below average temperatures expected. Highs will hover in the low to mid-40s before the upper-40s move in by the middle of next week. Overnight temperatures will dip into the upper-20s and low-30s Monday Monday night through Wednesday night. This means that a frost is likely with some freezing possible. Winds will finally start to calm down between Tuesday and Wednesday.

