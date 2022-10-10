Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

UMN service workers to potentially strike

FILE - The strike vote comes as 1,500 workers seek better wages and employment practices.
FILE - The strike vote comes as 1,500 workers seek better wages and employment practices.(University of Minnesota)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Service workers at the University of Minnesota will announce the results of their strike authorization vote later today.

The strike vote comes as 1,500 workers seek better wages and employment practices.

Should a strike be authorized, dining services and facilities operations could be brought to a halt.

Teamsters Local 320, which is representing the service workers, says a strike could happen as early as Oct. 22.

The union will hold a press conference today at 3:30 p.m. to announce the results of the vote.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
To celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, author Diane Wilson will be at the Ostrander Auditorium...
MSU Mankato to hold keynote event for Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, of Nicollet, was riding...
Nicollet authorities search for missing person
FILE - The school’s Native American Parent Advisory Committee will be hosting a walk today to...
St. Peter Public Schools holding walk for Indigenous Peoples’ Day