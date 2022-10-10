UMN service workers to potentially strike

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Service workers at the University of Minnesota will announce the results of their strike authorization vote later today.

The strike vote comes as 1,500 workers seek better wages and employment practices.

Should a strike be authorized, dining services and facilities operations could be brought to a halt.

Teamsters Local 320, which is representing the service workers, says a strike could happen as early as Oct. 22.

The union will hold a press conference today at 3:30 p.m. to announce the results of the vote.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.