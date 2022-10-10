Warm with storms possible Tuesday, much cooler later this week

We are looking forward to one more sunny, warm day Tuesday with near record high temperatures possible. After we reach the upper 70s to low 80s on Tuesday afternoon, a powerful cold front will bring a line of thunderstorms followed by much cooler air that will carry us through the rest of the week. Be weather aware Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible with large hail and strong straight line wind gusts being the main threats. By Thursday, highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Frost will be a concern Friday morning as temperatures drop into the upper 20s to low 30s.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and mild with temps in the low to mid 70s and a light southerly breeze. Tonight will be clear and comfortable with temps dropping into the low 50s by daybreak.

Tuesday will be sunny, windy and warm with near record high temperatures in the low 80s. The standing record in Mankato is 88 degrees set back in 2015. Southerly wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be likely throughout the day. A powerful cold front will move from west to east across the region Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. A line of thunderstorms is possible as the front passes. A couple of storms could be strong to severe, with hail and wind being the main threats. Behind the front, much cooler air will filter in and knock high temperatures back into the 50s for the rest of the week.

Thursday will be the coldest day of our upcoming cool snap with highs only reaching the upper 40s on Thursday afternoon. Low temps will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s by Friday morning. Frost is likely and a hard freeze is possible by Friday morning.

Friday and Saturday will be pleasant as high temps climb back into the mid to upper 50s. Another cold front will move through Saturday night, bringing a few sprinkles and knocking highs back into the mid 40s by Sunday. Long range models suggest that cool, dry weather will continue well into next week. If you manage to dodge a hard freeze this week, it looks like we may be in for several nights of low temps in the mid to upper 20s next week. That’s still over a week away. Stay with us for updates.

