Drought creates headaches for farmers

Extremely low rainfall has caused areas across the state to dry up and this drought means lower yields for farmers.
By Jared Dean
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It is no secret that the dry weather has caused some farmers troubles with their crops.

Constant watering, checking to see if their produce is at the right levels just hoping they yield what they should for the year, hoping they can bring enough of their produce to the farmer’s markets.

“Well my hubby does most of the fieldwork out there, he’s out there probably five or six hours a day between the weeding and the watering and gathering all of the produce and keeping all the bees away,” B and D Country Farm’s Bev Gehring said.

Some farms are down nearly 30% from last year, which faced serious drought numbers as well. These low numbers have forced some vendors to get creative with their sales.

“Sharing with people different recipes that they can use our produce for and that helps encourage them to try a different kind of produce they might not have tried but did well,” Leuer Gardens Hillary Leuer said.

2021 saw low rainfall that had some concerned, but this year the situation is even worse. Much of Ramsey County to Sibley County is considered to be in extreme drought.

“Actually when we started the planting season there was virtually no drought in Minnesota and things have progressively gotten worse throughout the summer but really in the last month,” KEYC News Now Chief Meteorologist Shawn Cable said. “The lack of rainfall has really caused the drought situation to exponentially in a short time.”

Conditions certainly are dry for farmers. Those farmers, who say relying on the weather is nothing new, are hitting the fields in combines. Harvesting process is not rained out.

