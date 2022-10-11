Fall temperatures, windy conditions following tonight’s cold front

A cold front moving through the area tonight will bring late night showers and thunderstorms as well as windy conditions and more fall temperatures to the area.

Windy conditions will move in just ahead of the cold front starting today. Temperatures will reflect summer with highs in the low-80s by this afternoon with mostly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy and eventually mostly cloudy with winds up to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph possible. The cold front will move through later tonight bringing in a few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms late tonight, lingering into the overnight hours before clearing out between 1 and 2 am. Rain totals will mainly range between a tenth of an inch and a quarter of an inch, some areas may see up to a half an inch depending on where the thunderstorms move through the area. Temperatures will dip into the upper-40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off on the sunny side before becoming partly cloudy as temperatures rise into the upper-50s through the afternoon hours. Winds will remain windy between 15 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. As skies become partly cloudy through the mid to late afternoon hours, a few isolated showers are possible after 3 pm. The isolated chances will continue on and off into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper-30s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and much cooler with temperatures hovering in the upper-40s by the afternoon hours. Winds will remain strong up to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Thursday night will be rather chilly as temperatures dip into the upper-20s and low-30s by Friday morning. This means frost is likely with some areas potentially seeing a light freeze overnight.

Friday will remain on the cooler side with temperatures rising into the low to mid-50s. Winds will continue to range up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. There is a chance for a few isolated showers possible late Friday afternoon into the overnight hours. If isolated chances continue overnight into Saturday morning, a few snowflakes may be possible as temperatures dip into the mid-30s.

This weekend will remain on the cooler side. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the low to mid-50s with windy conditions sticking around. Winds will range up to 15 mph as skies go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Saturday night will be chilly as temperatures dip into the upper-20s and low-30s by Sunday morning. This means frost is possible again overnight. Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and windy with temperatures hovering in the upper-40s. Winds will remain strong up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. With the partly cloudy skies in the morning hours, a few isolated showers are possible before clearing takes place. Temperatures will dip into the upper-20s overnight into Monday morning which means a light freeze is possible with frost likely.

Next week will remain on the cooler side with slightly below average temperatures for this time of the year. Skies will start off mostly sunny through the first half of the week before partly cloudy skies move in by the middle to end of next week. Temperatures will start in the upper-40s on Monday before dipping into the mid-40s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will finally start to calm down by Tuesday, but a breeze will return by Wednesday. By Thursday next week, the low to mid-50s are expected to return to the area as that breeze moves back in.

