Lamplighter lives on 209 Pub and Grill

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - New Ulm is welcoming 209 Pub and Grill to the community.

Owners and staff members say the new place is where the Lamplighter spirit currently lives.

“We’re taking a lot of the menu that we had over at Lamplighter, and we’re bringing it over here along with all the employees from Lamplighter,” said Herb Knutson, owner of the Lamplighter and 209 Pub and Grill.

Last month, a fire left owners of the Lamplighter Bar and Grill unsure if they would open their doors again.

That’s when the owner decided to open the 209 Pub and Grill across the street.

“You don’t realize how much you’re loved by the community until a disaster happens and they all come together,” Lamplighter and 209 Pub and Grill General Manager Becky Portner said. “We have so many businesses that we have to thank that basically dropped everything to get us going again.”

After the fire, It took about five weeks for the new pub and grill to open.

Even though it is a new location, community members can see many familiar faces behind the bar.

“It’s nice to see my familiar customers. It’s nice to give them hugs again. So, yeah, it’s nice to see my staff again. I miss all of them,” added Portner.

The owner says it will take over a year to bring the Lamplighter back.

Yet the support from the community has been incredible.

“Community response has been overwhelming. Overwhelming. It’s wonderful,” stated Portner.

“To all the customers and people of New Ulm and our customers for Lamp Lighter and one’s for here. Thank you. And to my employees,” said Knutson.

209 Pub and Grill is currently working to bring 90% of the menu items that used to be in the Lamplighter.

