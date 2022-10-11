Your Photos
New Ulm Medical Center offers free breast health screenings

The New Ulm Medical Center is offering free breast health screenings, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Patients will be able to meet with a Nurse practitioner to discuss breast health and have a breast exam and mammogram completed.

The health screenings will take place today from 4-8 p.m.

People who are interested can schedule an appointment by calling 1-888-643-2584. Make sure to mention event code #ULM1.

