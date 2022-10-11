New Ulm Medical Center offers free breast health screenings

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Medical Center is offering free breast health screenings, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Patients will be able to meet with a Nurse practitioner to discuss breast health and have a breast exam and mammogram completed.

The health screenings will take place today from 4-8 p.m.

People who are interested can schedule an appointment by calling 1-888-643-2584. Make sure to mention event code #ULM1.

