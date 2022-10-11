Your Photos
Open roundtable sessions about affordable housing needs held in Mankato

Information obtained from these sessions will aid city officials in developing Mankato’s 2020 Community Development Block Grant Consolidated Plan and Affordable Housing Plan.(City of Mankato)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato wants to hear residents’ thoughts on affordable housing needs in the area.

Today, city staff will be holding two open house sessions to discuss ideas through round table discussions.

The first will be at 1 p.m. and the second at 3 p.m. in the Mankato Room on the first floor of the Intergovernmental Center.

Topics may include homelessness, senior housing and homeownership options among other housing needs.

Anyone unable to attend the sessions in-person can provide input on Every Voice Mankato or online survey.

