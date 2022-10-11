Scattered storms this evening; much cooler weather ahead

This just might be our last hurrah with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. A powerful cold front is moving quickly across the Dakotas and will blast across our region late this afternoon into this evening, bringing much cooler, fall like weather that will last through the rest of the week, the weekend and beyond. In addition to cooler temperatures, the front will also bring a few scattered thunderstorms to parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this evening. One or two storms could be marginally severe with the potential for strong straight line wind gusts and quarter size hail. Cold air will move in quickly behind the front. Afternoon temps will be in the low 50s on Wednesday; by Thursday highs will only reach the upper 40s.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny and very windy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The wind is strong, from the south gusting to between 30 and 40 mph. The wind is carrying a lot of harvest dust, making the sky a bit hazy. The grassland fire danger risk is elevated today due to dry conditions and strong wind. Be very careful... Any fire that starts today will get out of control and spread very, very quickly.

A line of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon into early this evening as that front moves across our region. The best chance of thunderstorms will be along and east of a line from the Twin Cities southwest to New Ulm and Worthington. Storms will develop early this evening and move with the front as it progresses eastward. The overall severe threat is fairly low, but one or two storms could be strong to severe with quarter hail and strong straight line wind gusts being the main threats. Locations that do get a thunderstorm could get a tenth to a quarter inch of rain or more. Unfortunately, this system will not be a droughtbuster.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler with scattered showers possible. Temps will only reach the mid to upper 50s on Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will be breezy and even colder with highs in the upper 40s.

We will rebound a bit on Friday and Saturday with sunshine and highs climbing back into the low to mid 50s. Despite warmer afternoons, the mornings will be chilly. Frost is likely on both Friday and Saturday morning.

Another cold front will move across the region Saturday night, bringing cooler temperatures for Sunday Monday and Tuesday. Highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s on Sunday, but we will only reach the mid 40s on Monday and Tuesday. If you have managed to dodge a hard freeze up to this point, it looks like the cold will catch up to you by early next week. Morning temps are expected to drop into the mid to upper 20s by Monday and Tuesday mornings.That would certainly bring a hard freeze to all of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

