Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Two hospitalized after crash in Renville County

A preliminary investigation found that Brett Holwerda, 32, initially stopped at the...
A preliminary investigation found that Brett Holwerda, 32, initially stopped at the intersection and then starting driving south when officials say he struck a westbound vehicle.(MGN)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Three people were hospitalized following a two vehicle crash in Renville County.

It happened just before 7 a.m. yesterday at the intersection of County Road 21 and County Road 11.

A preliminary investigation found that Brett Holwerda, 32, initially stopped at the intersection and then starting driving south when officials say he struck a westbound vehicle.

Holwerda and his juvenile passenger were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Renville County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Drought causes headaches for farmers
Drought creates headaches for farmers
Drought creates headaches for farmers
A few weeks later, 209 Bar and grill opens across the street bringing with it the spirit of the...
Lamplighter lives on 209 Pub and Grill