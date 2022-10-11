Two hospitalized after crash in Renville County

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Three people were hospitalized following a two vehicle crash in Renville County.

It happened just before 7 a.m. yesterday at the intersection of County Road 21 and County Road 11.

A preliminary investigation found that Brett Holwerda, 32, initially stopped at the intersection and then starting driving south when officials say he struck a westbound vehicle.

Holwerda and his juvenile passenger were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Renville County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.