UMD workers to join 1,500 university employees on statewide strike

DULUTH, MN -- Teamsters Local 320, a union that represents thousands of public employees across Minnesota, authorized a strike for University of Minnesota workers on Monday.

“We have been in negotiations with the University of Minnesota to bargain a successor agreement for the last several months,” said Brian Aldes, secretary-treasurer and principal officer of the union.

93% of union members voted to authorize the strike.

Aldes believes the deal should’ve been made months ago.

“They should be leading by example, and not perpetuating poverty in the communities that the campuses are located in,” he said.

Aldes claims the union is asking for a $ 20/hour minimum wage for its employees.

“The rate of inflation has exceeded 9% over the last year, so we have made an effort to bargain cost of living adjustments that keep pace with the inflationary rates,” he said.

In the university’s most recent offer, what they called their last and best offer, Aldes says they countered by increasing wages by 3.85%.

Aldes also says the University removed the right to collectively bargain health insurance as part of that contract offer.

The University refuted that claim in its latest statement on the issue.

“In our offer, health insurance coverage remains collectively bargained with the Union-that has always been the case,” they said.

UMD workers like Kari Young do not take the decision to strike lightly but say they feel undervalued.

“We are the backbone of the university. We are the ones that feed these kids. We are there for all three of our meals. We are the ones that clean your bathrooms. We’re the ones that keep these houses clean,” Young said, “[A strike] will make it very clear exactly what our teamsters do on this campus.”

The union has notified the State Bureau of Mediation Services as well as their employer, and a strike will likely begin at 12:01 a.m. on October 22.

