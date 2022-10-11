Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

UMD workers to join 1,500 university employees on statewide strike

University of Minnesota, Duluth
University of Minnesota, Duluth(KBJR/CBS3 Duluth)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- Teamsters Local 320, a union that represents thousands of public employees across Minnesota, authorized a strike for University of Minnesota workers on Monday.

“We have been in negotiations with the University of Minnesota to bargain a successor agreement for the last several months,” said Brian Aldes, secretary-treasurer and principal officer of the union.

93% of union members voted to authorize the strike.

Aldes believes the deal should’ve been made months ago.

“They should be leading by example, and not perpetuating poverty in the communities that the campuses are located in,” he said.

Aldes claims the union is asking for a $ 20/hour minimum wage for its employees.

“The rate of inflation has exceeded 9% over the last year, so we have made an effort to bargain cost of living adjustments that keep pace with the inflationary rates,” he said.

In the university’s most recent offer, what they called their last and best offer, Aldes says they countered by increasing wages by 3.85%.

Aldes also says the University removed the right to collectively bargain health insurance as part of that contract offer.

The University refuted that claim in its latest statement on the issue.

“In our offer, health insurance coverage remains collectively bargained with the Union-that has always been the case,” they said.

UMD workers like Kari Young do not take the decision to strike lightly but say they feel undervalued.

“We are the backbone of the university. We are the ones that feed these kids. We are there for all three of our meals. We are the ones that clean your bathrooms. We’re the ones that keep these houses clean,” Young said, “[A strike] will make it very clear exactly what our teamsters do on this campus.”

The union has notified the State Bureau of Mediation Services as well as their employer, and a strike will likely begin at 12:01 a.m. on October 22.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

FILE - The case before the court involves a California law that says pork sold in the state...
High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices
Kelsey and Lisa were joined on Kato Living Tuesday by Gari Jo Jordan of Body Concepts to talk...
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Kelsey and Lisa were joined on Kato Living Tuesday by Howard Mock of Rhapsody Music.
Benefits of music
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level since 1992 and that has treasure hunters scouring...
Treasure hunter finds 100-year-old sunken ship: ‘I had no idea what I was walking over’