UMN service workers’ strike authorized

The union representing service workers at the University of Minnesota announced late Monday...
The union representing service workers at the University of Minnesota announced late Monday that a strike vote has been authorized.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The union representing service workers at the University of Minnesota announced late Monday that a strike vote has been authorized.

The strike vote comes as 1,500 workers seek better wages and employment practices.

The union says it represents the workers who prepare food, clean buildings, service dormitories, maintain HVAC systems, care for research animals, drive trucks and do other activities across the university’s five campuses.

Teamsters Local 320, which is representing the service workers, says a strike could happen as early as Oct. 22.

The workers’ contract expired on June 30.

