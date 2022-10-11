World Mental Health Day shines light on raising awareness, getting help

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday is World Mental Health Day, a time to raise awareness and erase the stigma surrounding mental illness.

This year’s theme is ‘Make Mental Health and Well-Being for all a Global Priority.’

There’s been more discussion about mental health over the last decade than in years’ past, but experts say there’s still more work to do.

Mental health has a broad definition ranging from how you think and behave to how you perceive relationships and the world around you.

“That gets back to this hyperactive culture that we’re in where everybody’s working, working, working,” explained Andrew Archer, founder of Minnesota Mental Health Services. “That does create stress, that does create anxiety and something you can do yourself is to work on stillness, paying attention.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, there are resources that can help.

Reach out to a loved one or mental health professional.

In crisis situations, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or dial 911.

