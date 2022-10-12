Your Photos
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton to exit "The Voice" after the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton to exit "The Voice" after the show's 23rd season.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) - Singer Blake Shelton will be leaving NBC’s “The Voice” after next season.

The network put out a statement Tuesday saying in season 23. The show will bid farewell to Shelton and welcome some new faces.

Chance the Rapper and former One Direction member Niall Horan are set to join as first-time coaches.

Kelly Clarkson will round out the coaching lineup in the new season, set to debut next spring.

Shelton said he thought long and hard before deciding to leave the show, which he says changed his life for the better.

The singer has been a part of “The Voice” since the show’s inception in 2011.

Shelton gave a shoutout to his wife Gwen Stefani, who he met on the show, and mentioned the “lifelong bonds” he shares with other coaches and host Carson Daly.

