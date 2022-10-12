A breezy and cooler day ahead

Your Photos
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a day with highs in the 80s fall like temperatures make a return. This cooler weather is all thanks to a passing cold front that arrived late last into early this morning. With the cold front, showers and thunderstorms rolled on through the area late last night and continue to exit the region this morning. A secondary boundary will pass on by this afternoon providing another shot at some isolated showers and provide another blast of cooler air. Highs today will run around 20 degrees cooler than yesterday in the mid to upper 50s. It will be a breezy one with winds sustained around 10-15 mph increasing to 15-20 mph by this afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph.

Tonight, any showers that remain will exit the area leading to partly cloudy skies. Temps will be near seasonable dropping into the mid to upper 30′s. Tomorrow will be another breezy and cool day with highs dropping another 10 degrees from today with highs in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s. In your extended forecast, conditions are looking to be dry with temps remaining below normal.

