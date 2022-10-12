Cool, windy and dry; elevated fire danger risk

Windy, much cooler and mostly dry weather will continue to be the thing for the next several days. High temps will only reach the upper 40s on Thursday with upper 40s to low 50s through the weekend. Our biggest concern is that low humidity and windy conditions will lead to an elevated fire danger potential. Be very careful in the field and don’t burn. Even though it is cooler, the wind and dry conditions could easily cause any small fire to get out of control and spread very quickly. We are also keeping an eye on frost potential. Frost is possible Friday and Saturday morning with a hard freeze likely by early next week.

This afternoon will be windy and much colder. A few isolated showers are possible, but there will also be a few glimpses of sunshine from time to time. Temps will hover in the 50s with strong 30 to 40 mph northwesterly wind gusts. Tonight will be clear with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s by daybreak.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, windy and even colder. Highs will only reach the upper 40s and that strong northwesterly wind will continue to gust to between 25 and 35 mph. Friday will be similar, just slightly less windy and slightly warmer than Thursday. Frost is possible on both Thursday and Friday nights as temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s.

The weekend will be partly cloudy and cool, but not quite as windy. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s on both Saturday and Sunday. Another cold front will knock high temperatures into the mid to upper 40s for Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will be colder as well. By Tuesday morning, temperatures will drop into the mid 20s. That will almost certainly mean a hard freeze for most of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Our long range model data continues to suggest that we will remain dry and somewhat cooler than average through most of next week. That’s great for farmers working in the field, but not ideal for our worsening drought situation.

