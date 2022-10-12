Dave Lange looking to win Nicollet County Sheriff’s race for 6th time

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - For the last 20 years, Dave Lange has been the sheriff of Nicollet County. This is his sixth election and this time he is running opposed.

“It just reassures that you got to go out there and make connections with the citizens to answer their needs, find out if they have any concerns and try to address those going forward in the next four years,” Lange said.

In Lange’s tenure, he says he’s adjusted to the ever-changing technology in law enforcement. For some time he admits he was dragging his feet when it came to his officers wearing body cameras, but says now’s the time.

“To be a little bit more transparent for those high controversial incidents that may occur we haven’t had any thank goodness in Nicollet County, but we are not exempt from what is going on around us either,” Lange said.

Lange says accountability is important to the public. He adds he’s seen how the murder of George Floyd and the protests and violent unrest that followed and the distrust of police in Minneapolis right now have impacted his county. He says he’s working to keep morale up with his officers and working to bring new recruits to the sheriff’s office.

“Every agency in our area is struggling with trying to maintain and gain employees in the law enforcement profession. I am not exempt from that. I have civilian positions that I have been trying to fill, and it seems like we are interviewing monthly for that,” Lange said. “We just haven’t been getting the applicants that we used to get.”

Lange has been working to recruit young potential candidates for the job both in high school and colleges

As far as the next term is concerned for Lange he says that he plans to continue his consistency as sheriff having a similar outlook towards adaptability and consistency as sheriff.

“I am running my campaign to try and continue and provide the good quality service that they have been experiencing for the past 20 years and that’s my goal is to make it through this election and serve another four years,” Lange said.

