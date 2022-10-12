Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Gov. Walz highlights United States’ bid to host 2027 World Expo in Minnesota

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and a delegation of Expo leaders discussed the United States’ bid to host the 2027 World Expo in Minnesota Wednesday.

The United States is competing against four other countries to host the international event during the summer of 2027.

With the theme “Healthy People, Healthy Planet” the expo will focus on health and wellness.

A press conference was held Wednesday morning as the Bureau of International Expositions (BIE) visited Minnesota to examine the feasibility and viability of hosting the expo in Minnesota.

For more than 150 years, the United States has had a long history with Expos, more commonly referred to as World’s Fairs in the United States. These global events have reshaped the economic and cultural trajectory of U.S. cities like Seattle, San Antonio, San Francisco, St. Louis, New York and Chicago. However, it’s been 38 years since the United States last hosted a World’s Fair.

If the bid is successful, the Expo would take place in Bloomington, Minnesota near the Mall of America from May 15 until August 15, 2027. The 93-day extravaganza would include participation from as many as 200 countries and is projected to attract 14.3 million in visits and one billion global viewers.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton also released her endorsement for the bid for the world’s fair.

“As the Mayor of Rochester, MN, I am proud to support this bid. Rochester is home of Mayo Clinic, the #1 ranked healthcare provider in the nation and largest employer in the state of Minnesota. As a destination for health, hope and healing, we know how important health is to our people and our planet. This is especially true with the hospitality and care our residents and businesses provide to the millions of patients and companions who visit Rochester each and every year. This is one of the many reasons Minnesota is the right location for the Specialized Expo in 2027.”

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Gov. Walz highlights United States’ bid to host 2027 World Expo in Minnesota
Gov. Walz highlights United States’ bid to host 2027 World Expo in Minnesota
Pharmacies are reportedly having trouble keeping the prescription drug Adderall in stock.
Major pharmacies facing ADHD drug shortages amid record-high demand, report says
FILE - Protestors rallying for abortion rights in North Dakota in May 2022. A North Dakota...
North Dakota high court: Judge should revisit abortion order
Target and Best Buy have announced they will once again be closing all of their stores on...
Target, Best Buy will close once again on Thanksgiving