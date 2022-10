NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s some good news for motorists in North Mankato.

Lor Ray Drive will reopen from James Drive to Commerce Drive on Thurs., Oct. 13, at 7 a.m.

The road was closed for utility work in the street connected to the construction at 1721 Lor Ray Drive.

The city expressed thanks to drivers patience and cooperation.

