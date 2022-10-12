Mankato East tops Mankato West in Section 2AA Tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West and Mankato East boys’ soccer teams squared off in the first round of the Section 2AA Tournament Tuesday.

The game was a stalemate for most of the match, but Juan Rojas came up with the big goal to give the Cougars the lead with less than four minutes to play in regulation.

The renewed cross-town rivalry would end 1-0 in favor of Mankato East.

The Cougars will play Worthington Thursday.

