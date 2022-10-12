Mankato Salvation Army to hold 2022 Bundle Me Warm Program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Salvation Army is ready to bundle up those in need.

The Mankato Salvation Army Bundle Me Warm Program will take place on Oct. 19 and 20.

The event is located in the Youth Center (Door G) located at 700 South Riverfront Drive and will be open 9:00am – 3:00pm

This program has no financial or residential restrictions.

Participants will be expected to show ID and be ready to list those members not present from their household.

Only 10 participants will be allowed to shop at a time.

Donations of winter items will only be accepted at the Family Thrift Store located at 201 Star Street.

