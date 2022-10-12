Your Photos
Mankato United Way hosts sex trafficking prevention awareness event

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato United Way is hosting a free educational event on sex trafficking prevention.

The event features a training, geared toward parents, caregivers, direct service providers and any interested community members.

It will cover warning signs, ways to talk to youth, safety planning and more.

“They wanted to bring more light to this issue and awareness around it so that parents or caregivers or other community members can really step up as caring adults to be sure that when a youth becomes victimized, there are people in our community that are able to help them,” explained Elizabeth Harstad, community impact director at the Greater Mankato Area United Way.

The event will take place on Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South Central College in North Mankato.

