Maud Borup employees claim they were unfairly fired

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Early Friday evening, first responders received a call from Maud Borup, the candy processing facility in Le Center.

According to the incident report, 41-year-old Saredo Mohamud, who has diabetes, passed out, but did not need to go to the hospital.

“When I came back to my senses, I asked him to contact whoever is above you and to call them. He said I ain’t going to call nobody.... "

Mohamud is part of a group of 25-30 people allegedly fired following a series of incidents with their manager.

“When I came back from the office, I mean the hospital, and I came back to work they told me I was fired out of nowhere” Mohamud added.

Tuesday, they each individually received a pre-written paper simply stating they had quit the day before.

“Have you ever seen 30 people get fired just for one person? And the paper says that you fired yourself. We don’t have a problem with the company, but only with that supervisor” said Radio Adbullah, another former employee.

They allege the manager separates workers between ethnicities of Mexican and Somali descent, only gives overtime to workers of Mexican descent, and sends only Somali people home early, meaning a smaller paycheck. The dozens who are now without a job say when they’ve reported these issues:

“All management says is no go back to work we’ll talk to him and that’s the end of the story they said all of you, you are not working after this time. All of you quit, all of you are fired from the job,” Abdullah Muhamed said.

“They even have our names on the walls saying that we are fired,” Mohammed Farah added.

“The problem is not the company the problem is one person,” Radio Abdullah continued. “That’s the only problem we have, the reason why we lost the job is because of that person. And he’s inside and working. How can you have someone working outside while we’re out here protesting.”

Maud Borup released the following statement to KEYC News Now.

“Maud Borup is proud to be part of the community and has always embraced the differences in people. We take care of our employees by accommodating reasonable personal, medical, and religious requests, and are committed to honoring each person by listening and understanding with outcomes that follow company policies.” FACTS: • Employee refused to go with the EMTs to be checked at the hospital and signed paperwork acknowledging this. • At the group’s request, the manager on duty contacted his manager and director, then arranged a meeting with upper management on the following workday. At the end of the meeting, some of the group went back to their jobs while others walked out of the building. • Members of the group asked for a letter which was provided. • The company is aware of 17 people who left the facility, not 30 stated earlier today. • The company does not employ a manager named Nora. • Overtime is available to all production workers based on company need.

