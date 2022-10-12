Your Photos
MSU Mankato dental clinic to provide free dental care for kids

FILE - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Dental Hygiene Program will be offering free dental care to area children on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.(KEYC News 12)
By Hal Senal
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Parents can get excited about getting their kids to the dentist.

Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Dental Hygiene Program will be offering free dental care to area children on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Patients trying to get appointments for cleanings, x-rays, exams, sealants and fluoride should be 18 and under and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Exams will be conducted at the public dental clinic in the Clinical Sciences Building, room 128, on the campus of MSU - Mankato.

Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call (507) 389-2147.

