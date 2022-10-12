Your Photos
Raiders’ Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(AP) - Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night. Police called it an “intentional, overt act” that caused whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion.

Charges were filed Wednesday morning in Municipal Court of Kansas City.

Adams apologized in his postgame comments to the media and later on Twitter.

“He jumped in front of me coming off the field. I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground,” Adams said after the game. “I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me.

“I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s the way I responded. I want to apologize to him for that.”

The NFL is also investigating Adams’ actions. A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Adams could face possible punishment, including a fine or suspension.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Tuesday that he supports Adams and will cooperate in any investigation.

Adams had three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the game. He has 29 catches for 414 yards and five TDs so far in his first season with the Raiders.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

