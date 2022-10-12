What’s next for Mankato’s Jefferson Quarry?

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For months, the City of Mankato has been gathering feedback about future plans for Jefferson Quarry.

The quarry is a privately owned site, but the property owner is working to rework aspects of the land for public use in exchange for using a portion of the Brownfield Assessment Grant that the city received from the EPA to help fund the development.

The city has reached the end of its public engagement events, and a plan is coming together. All that’s left is the specifics.

“So on the exhibit, we have a primary diagram that shows kind of where that packet of high-density residential and low-density residential are, but those boundaries may shift as the development plans come together. It’ll be a mixture of housing, some public open space and some commercial,” explained Courtney Kramlinger, economic development specialist for the City of Mankato.

The primary plan features a mixture of townhouses, apartment buildings and retail spaces, with a park area connecting to existing trails along the Minnesota River.

From here the primary resource for public feedback will be online and at Mankato City Council meetings.

The preliminary planning phase for the project is reaching its end, but the city says that there’s still a lot of work to do before construction can begin.

“As we talk about future connections to the site, you know there will be traffic studies that will need to be completed, there might be other zoning requests they need to do, so this is the land-use plan amendment, they will also need to change the zoning of the site, which is underlying,” Kramlinger added.

Visit Every Voice Mankato to learn more about the project and provide feedback.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.