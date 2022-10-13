Your Photos
Agents seize 31.5 pounds of meth at Shakopee residence

Drug agents seized more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine at a residence in Shakopee.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (KEYC) - Drug agents seized more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine at a residence in Shakopee.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says agents searched the property Wednesday after a weeks-long investigation that involved a drug bust in Blue Earth County.

Drug agents seized more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine at a residence in Shakopee. The...
Drug agents seized more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine at a residence in Shakopee. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says agents searched the property Wednesday after a weeks-long investigation that involved a drug bust in Blue Earth County.(Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force)

Agents say the meth was coming from a residence in Shakopee, and that several pounds had made its way to the Blue Earth County area.

Police arrested three men during the execution of the search warrant.

The suspects have not yet been positively identified and are believed to be from Mexico and in the U.S. illegally.

All three are in the Scott County Jail.

