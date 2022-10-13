Better Together: Pizza & Beer

Your Photos
As if these beauties weren't tasty enough on their own, beer paired with pizza can create a taste explosion that is otherworldly.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - They’re two of life’s simple pleasures and some would argue they’re even better together!

For many, beer is truly a communal beverage that has the power to unite friends and strangers. Pizza is also widely enjoyed in so many different ways!

As if these beauties weren’t tasty enough on their own, beer paired with pizza can create a taste explosion that is otherworldly.

Kelsey and Lisa couldn’t have been more excited for that experience. The two met with Chris Collins, Head Brewer at Mankato Brewery to share some beer and pizza pairings.

