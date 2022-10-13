Blue Earth Area’s Lloyd doing his part to build successful team

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Big time players make big-time plays, and Blue Earth Area quarterback Ashton Lloyd came through in the clutch Saturday.

Lloyd, who switched from wide receiver to quarterback this season, explains the transition.

“I played quarterback my whole life and I switched over to wide receiver my sophomore year because I was just looking to get some varisty minutes. Then we graduated two quarterbacks coming into my senior season, so I came in and I was going to play quarterback or wide receiver, whichever one, [but] ended up playing quarterback. It just helps being 6-foot-5, being able to see over everything and being able to read [the defense].”

“He was a quarterback as a freshman and then he played receiver the last two years,” Head Coach Randy Kuechenmeister said. “You know, we just try and put people where it’s best for the team. We’re just trying to make the best fit and the best that we can be. Him at quarterback right now makes us more versatile and so that’s all we’re trying to do. We’re trying to give us the best chance to be successful.”

Switching positions is a smooth transition for Lloyd, but he is still looking at ways to be a better quarterback.

Ashton: “I got to work on my footwork and sit back there in the pocket and be a little more patient. I kind of get a tendency to start scrambling around when I could step up in the pocket and deliver a bullet over the middle. But there’s a lot of things that could go into it. I’ve been working at quarterback for a long time. I stepped into it this summer, did some quarterback drills, came out and competed for that spot. I still got a lot of work to do and I’m going to do it for this team. This team deserves the world. A bunch of great guys, a bunch of great coaches, a great family.”

Lloyd’s playmaking ability, leadership and eagerness to be a team player are why he’s the Prep Athlete of the Week.

