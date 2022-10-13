A cold air mass will last through the weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In the wake of yesterday’s passing cold front an upper-level low remains spinning across Ontario. This upper-level low will remain over the region providing below-average temperatures through the weekend. Highs this afternoon will run 10-15 degrees below normal reaching the mid to upper 40s. Winds will once again be on the windy side, sustained at 15-20 mph out of the northwest, gusting to 30-35 mph.

Tonight, winds settle down to 5-10 mph out of the west as lows fall into the low to mid-30s under a mostly cloudy sky. Tomorrow is another chilly day with highs in the mid to upper 40s winds southwest to the northwest around 5-15 mph. A chance for a shower exists Friday afternoon into the evening.

Heading into the weekend temps gradually warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will be around but overall conditions will be dry. Cooler air returns at the beginning of next week with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s resulting in a hard freeze Monday through Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.