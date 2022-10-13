Your Photos
Congressman Finstad visits Kasson on listening tour

Brad Finstad in Kasson
Brad Finstad in Kasson(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – As the November election draws nearer, campaigning is intensifying. Thursday, after winning the 1st district special election, Congressman Brad Finstad was in Kasson, working to keep his job in Washington.

Congressman Finstad has been making his rounds in southern Minnesota for the past few weeks talking with his constituents.

Thursday, the congressman met with not only Kasson city leaders, but also leaders from Byron, Dodge Center and Wanamingo. They talked about Kasson Flood Relief Improvements project which the city has been working on the past three years.

The city has already put $5 million into the project but is still looking for an extra $9 million for the rest.

The city was hoping to get some state funding for the project, but after the legislature failed to pass a bonding bill, city leaders are turning to the federal government to potential cover half of the project funds with $4.5 million.

“This seat belongs to the people of southern Minnesota. It doesn’t belong to me. It doesn’t to a party. It doesn’t belong to a politician. It belongs to the folks in the first congressional district. In order to really represent everybody in southern Minnesota, you have to be out and about. You have to work hard. It’s what we do in southern Minnesota. We roll up our sleeves and we work hard,” Congressman Finstad said.

After visiting in Kasson, Congressman Finstad continued on his southeast Minnesota listening tour in Stewartville. Congressman Finstad says some of the main concerns he is hearing from the people of southern Minnesota are inflation and supply chain issues.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

