Decision 2022: Sample Election Ballot

Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – What can you expect on Election Day ballot in 2022?
You can find a Minnesota sample ballot here.
Here is the information for Iowa.
All Minnesota voters will have these races on their general election ballot:
- U.S. Representative
- Governor & Lt. Governor
- Secretary of State
- State Auditor
- Attorney General
- State Senator
- State Representative
- Judicial seats
Voters may have one or more of these races on their ballot:
- County Officials
- City Officers
- School Board Members
- Township Officers
- Local ballot questions
