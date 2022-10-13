Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Decision 2022: Sample Election Ballot

November 8 is just a few weeks away, but there are plenty of other dates to be aware of leading...
November 8 is just a few weeks away, but there are plenty of other dates to be aware of leading up to Election Day 2022.(Cabarrus County)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – What can you expect on Election Day ballot in 2022?

You can find a Minnesota sample ballot here.

Here is the information for Iowa.

All Minnesota voters will have these races on their general election ballot:

  • U.S. Representative
  • Governor & Lt. Governor
  • Secretary of State
  • State Auditor
  • Attorney General
  • State Senator
  • State Representative
  • Judicial seats

Voters may have one or more of these races on their ballot:

  • County Officials
  • City Officers
  • School Board Members
  • Township Officers
  • Local ballot questions

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Mankato West High School is on a soft lockdown following a medical emergency Tuesday.
Soft lockdown lifted at Mankato West High School following medical emergency

Latest News

School Sisters of Notre Dame say goodbye to Mankato
School Sisters of Notre Dame say goodbye to Mankato
School Sisters of Notre Dame say goodbye to Mankato
A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for...
Greater Mankato job market holds confidence for job seekers
Greater Mankato job market holds confidence for job seekers
Bobcat spotted at Mankato residence
DNR: Mankato resident spots bobcat in backyard