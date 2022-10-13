Your Photos
DNR: Mankato resident spots bobcat in backyard

A Mankato resident reportedly saw a bobcat in their backyard last week.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato resident reportedly saw a bobcat in their backyard last week.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a photo was taken on Oct. 4 at a residence located near Lincoln Community Center.

The DNR says it’s a rare sighting in southern Minnesota.

The felines are most commonly spotted up north in wooded areas.

There’s around 2,000 bobcats in the state, making them Minnesota’s most common native wildcats.

This time of year, the DNR says they’re on the move.

“A lot of small mammals, like bobcats, skunks, raccoons, are doing what we call the fall shuffle,” DNR Wildlife Supervisor Stein Innvaer said. “They’re leaving their home territory where they were raised, and they’re establishing new home ranges. That might be what’s happening with this animal.”

Bobcats hunt a wide variety of small to medium-sized prey like birds and white-tailed deer fawns.

The DNR says they pose no danger to humans.

Anyone who spots a bobcat in the area is asked to report it.

