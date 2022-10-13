Your Photos
Family of 12-year-old killed in hunting incident speak out

Jeremy Herr
Jeremy Herr(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A family is speaking out after a 12-year-old was shot and killed by his uncle in a hunting incident near Motley, Minnesota last weekend.

Family members have now identified the victim as Jeremy Her of St. Paul, Minn., who was on the squirrel hunting trip with his father, uncle and aunt.

“Jeremy did not deserve to die. He did not deserve to die at all,” Kong Meng Xiong, Jeremy’s brother-in-law said. Xiong is married to Salina Her, Jeremy’s oldest sister who helped raise Jeremy and his 16 siblings.

Last weekend marked Jeremy’s first hunting trip with his family. It’s a trip that would unfortunately, also be his last.

“I don’t know what to say to my son. They were best friends!” Xiong said.

Xiong says he and his wife are still trying to put the pieces together of what went wrong. To them, they say their uncle’s story doesn’t make sense.

“To me and my wife, it wasn’t an accident. He just wasn’t careful,” he said.

Xiong says Jeremy and his father were one pair, while Jeremy’s uncle and aunt were another when Xiong says the uncle spotted a squirrel near Jeremy.

“The squirrel climbed and stayed right there. So, (the uncle) was on his knee and he shot. Jeremy was standing by the tree stump right there,” Xiong said.

Xiong says the uncle is adamant he didn’t see Jeremy, who Xiong says was wearing hunter orange.

“He shot the squirrel from three feet down. It hit Jeremy in the head and he’s five feet. So that does not make sense. No way the bullet would go up like this. It would just go straight,” Xiong said.

“We will probably get some truth, but not all of the truth,” Her said.

When it comes to official charges, the couple says they don’t know where they stand as they say their uncle isn’t a bad man.

“He’s actually a really kind, nice person,” Her said.

Her says more than anything, she wants the community to remember her little brother for who he was and not what happened to him.

“He’s a really courageous, adventurous little boy,” she smiled. Her adds she hopes Jeremy’s story emphasizes safety measures for even the most seasoned of hunters.

In an email from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, investigators say the shooting still appears to be an accident and charges have not been forwarded.

As a child with 16 siblings, a GoFundMe has been set up for Jeremy’s medical bills and funeral expenses. You can find it by clicking here.

