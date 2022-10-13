First Congressional District candidates to meet for forum-style discussion at SCC
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Candidates for Minnesota’s First Congressional District seat will meet tonight for a forum-style discussion at South Central College.
Republican Rep. Brad Finstad, who currently holds the seat after winning a special election in August, is facing Democrat Jeff Ettinger, former CEO of Hormel in Austin in the November election.
The two will discuss their policy ideas in a forum moderated by Greater Mankato Growth’s Andy Wilke and KEYC News Now’s Lisa Cownie.
The public is invited to the free event taking place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the South Central College Conference Center.
