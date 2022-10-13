First Congressional District candidates to meet for forum-style discussion at SCC

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Candidates for Minnesota’s First Congressional District seat will meet tonight for a forum-style discussion at South Central College.

Republican Rep. Brad Finstad, who currently holds the seat after winning a special election in August, is facing Democrat Jeff Ettinger, former CEO of Hormel in Austin in the November election.

The two will discuss their policy ideas in a forum moderated by Greater Mankato Growth’s Andy Wilke and KEYC News Now’s Lisa Cownie.

The public is invited to the free event taking place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the South Central College Conference Center.

