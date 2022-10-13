Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

First Congressional District candidates to meet for forum-style discussion at SCC

Republican Rep. Brad Finstad (left), who currently holds the seat after winning a special...
Republican Rep. Brad Finstad (left), who currently holds the seat after winning a special election in August, is facing Democrat Jeff Ettinger (right), former CEO of Hormel in Austin in the November election.(KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Candidates for Minnesota’s First Congressional District seat will meet tonight for a forum-style discussion at South Central College.

Republican Rep. Brad Finstad, who currently holds the seat after winning a special election in August, is facing Democrat Jeff Ettinger, former CEO of Hormel in Austin in the November election.

The two will discuss their policy ideas in a forum moderated by Greater Mankato Growth’s Andy Wilke and KEYC News Now’s Lisa Cownie.

The public is invited to the free event taking place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the South Central College Conference Center.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Mankato West High School is on a soft lockdown following a medical emergency Tuesday.
Soft lockdown lifted at Mankato West High School following medical emergency

Latest News

Kelsey and Lisa discuss arthritis. the painful and debilitating medical condition that affects...
World Arthritis Day: Ways to relieve the pain
As if these beauties weren’t tasty enough on their own, beer paired with pizza can create a...
Better Together: Pizza & Beer
World Arthritis Day
Authorities in Nicollet County have released a new photo of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who...
Nicollet authorities release new photo of missing man