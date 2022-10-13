Your Photos
Gov. Walz to meet with Queen Sonja of Norway

FILE - The purpose of the meeting is to shed light on Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in Minnesota and the United States.(KARE 11)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. PAUL Minn. (KEYC) - Today, Governor TIm Walz will meet Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway.

Gov. Walz, will meet with Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway and members of the Royal Norwegian Embassy and the Royal Court will meet at 11 a.m. in order to strengthen their long-standing partnership and celebrate the 49-year-long exchange between the Minnesota National Guard and the Norwegian Home Guard.

This meeting marks the start of the Queen’s four-day visit to Minnesota.

The purpose of the meeting is to shed light on Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in Minnesota and the United States.

