Greater Mankato job market holds confidence for job seekers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the School Sisters of Notre Dame continue their move, the facility began a mass-layoff process this month.

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the layoffs will impact 104 employees.

Greater Mankato Growth says Minnesota’s low unemployment rate, which is now at 1.9%, shows confidence for plenty of job opportunities in the state.

In Mankato and its surrounding areas, there are 160 available nursing positions, 60 janitorial and housing openings, and 250 jobs in food services.

But GMG says the high number of job postings doesn’t mean a job search is easy.

”Especially for someone who lost a job because you need to balance searching for the job that’s good for you with your need to get back to the workforce quickly. Luckily, there’s services like CareerForce. There’s a lot of really good resources, and they’re available to anybody,” said Ryan Vesey, economic development and research manager at Greater Mankato Growth.

CareerForce is a state-run program with job training skills, resume workshops, one-on-one help with job searches, and more.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.