Investigation into death of Mountain Lake man; no foul play suspected

Authorities in Jackson County are investigating the death of a Mountain Lake man.
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILDER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Mountain Lake man.

According to a release from the department, authorities were called just before 9 AM Tuesday to the report of a man in the ditch in Wilder.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies, Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Deputies, Windom Police Department Officers, and the Windom Ambulance Service all responded to the scene. When they arrived, they found 44-year old Bradley Junker of Mountain Lake.

The cause of death is under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office but based on the preliminary investigation, foul play is not suspected.

